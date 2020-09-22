Pandemic relief grants available for Cass County museums, historic sites, local governments

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN – Humanities Nebraska is now accepting grant applications from Nebraska museums, historic sites and other cultural non-profit organizations for pandemic relief funds.

Funding for these grants has been provided by the Nebraska Cultural Endowment in an unprecedented special distribution designed to help support Nebraska’s arts and humanities organizations by keeping their doors open and staff employed, while investing in delivering programs in innovative ways.

Nebraska Cultural Endowment funds are distributed to their two member partners, Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Arts Council. These two organizations in turn provide funding to arts and humanities organizations across the state.

Eligible organizations include non-profits with 501 © statutes, public institutions of higher education, state and local government agencies and federally recognized Native American tribal governments.

This grant does not require a match or cost-share.

Organizations can view the official grant guidelines and apply online at humanitiesnebraska.org by the deadline of Oct. 1.

