Papillion Sanitation acquires Premier, service should remain the same, mayor says

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth residents should not see any difference in their trash collection, said Mayor Paul Lambert.

He commented following Monday’s announcement that Papillion Sanitation has acquired Premier Waste Solutions. Both firms have customers in Plattsmouth. Premier also serves Murray, Nehawka, Beaver Lake, rural Louisville and other parts of rural Cass County.

“I don’t see any drop off in service,” Lambert said. “If there is any change, I think it will be a positive change.”

According to a letter from Papillion Sanitation officials, trash collection rates and service days will remain the same - for now - as these two area firms become one.

“In the coming months we will be working to integrate these two great companies into one operation that will provide you with the best local service at a great price,” the company letter read.

According to the letter, rates and service days will remain unchanged at this time, though routes may be revised in the future to improve service and efficiency.

“The same local team will continue to serve you,” the letter read.

Premier customers will continue to send their payments to the company in Omaha until further notice.