Papillion woman arrested after interstate pursuit

GREENWOOD – A Papillion woman was taken into custody early Tuesday morning following a vehicle pursuit on Interstate 80.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, authorities were dispatched shortly before 12:50 a.m. to the antique mall along Nebraska Highway 63 and I-80 on a report of a woman allegedly acting erratic, changing her clothes in the parking lot and believed to be under the influence.

It was also reported that the woman was driving a black, Jeep Rubicon with no license plates.

A county deputy arrived a short time later and was attempting to make contact with the woman when she drove away, the sheriff said.

The deputy attempted to stop the woman, but she continued driving. The woman stopped a short time later on Hwy. 63 in the turn lane for I-80 westbound where the deputy attempted again to make contact.

The female appeared to be confused and refused to open her window or door, the sheriff said. The woman then drove away and entered I-80 westbound at the Greenwood Interchange.

The deputy advised that he’d be in pursuit of the vehicle that continued on I-80 at speeds between 60 and 70 mph. The Nebraska State Patrol assisted and deployed spike strips on I-80 at mile marker 411.

The driver, identified as Kayla C. Trofholz, 46, was taken into custody. A drug recognition expert with the Lincoln Police Department was contacted to assist with an investigation into impairment.

It was determined that Trofholz was under the influence of drugs and she was transported to the Cass County Jail. She was booked in for flight to avoid arrest and driving under the influence of drugs, Brueggemann said.

