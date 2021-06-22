 Skip to main content
Parachuting for a good cause
Parachuting for a good cause

parachute photo

Omahan Rian Kanouff gets ready to land during one of his 60 parachute jumps on June 16 at the Weeping Water Airport in an attempt to break the record for most jumps in a day. He fell short in that effort, but his attempts raised funds for suicide prevention.

 Photo Courtesy Dan Myers/The Journal

WEEPING WATER – The effort to break a parachuting record fell short, but it was for a good cause.

Omahan Rian Kanouff, 32, on June 16 attempted to break the record for most parachute jumps in a single day as a fundraiser for suicide prevention.

His attempt was held at Brown’s Airport near Weeping Water.

“His first jump was at 6:04 a.m. and his last jump was at 6:58 p.m.,” said spokesman Dan Myers. “He jumped 60 times.”

Kanouff was able to take off and land every 10 minutes with the assistance of some 30 staff who helped him get into a new parachute after landing to continue his jumping at a fast pace, according to Myers.

Kanouff was hoping to set the record and have it verified in the Guinness Book of World Records, Myers said.

However, the record for most jumps in one day is 640, and Guinness officials did not want to add a subsection to that category, Myers said.

