Parade brings teachers and students back together again

LOUISVILLE – It’s been quite a while now since the COVID-19 threat has separated teachers and their students from the classroom.
And, Linda Allen perhaps said it best on how the teachers in the Louisville Public Schools feel about that.
“We miss the kids so much,” said Allen, an elementary school counselor.
That feeling was on parade last Thursday afternoon as the 40-plus teachers and staff invited all the students, pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, to be in a Lions Pride Parade in the school parking lot.
A long procession of cars with Mom or Dad at the wheel drove slowly past the teachers with the kids waving at them excitedly.
The teachers waved back, some with pom-poms like cheerleaders, along with displaying handmade signs of their joy of seeing the students in person once again.
“We can at least see them,” Allen said.
Other staff members were also happy.
“I love it,” said Amber Engel, third-grade teacher.
“It’s awesome,” added Brandi Deloske, a paraprofessional. “I love it.”
Louisville students had been away from the building since mid-March due to the fear of the spread of the coronavirus.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has issued a directed health measure that prevents students from being in buildings until May 31.
