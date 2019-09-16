PLATTSMOUTH – Peter Pan showed up, so did Captain Hook and Wonder Woman.
Those were just some of the characters area kids dressed up in that won top awards in various theme categories in the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival’s annual Kiddies/Farmers/Merchants/School parade.
Judging for the parade themes took place on the afternoon of Sept. 6.
Here are the first-place winners among the various themes:
Heroes of the Harvest:
Thank You For Saving Our Summer, a tribute to those who supplied water so that the Twin Rivers Water Park could open this summer
Nixon and Linkin Robison – parents, Justin and Kayla Robison.
Storybook:
Peter Pan, Tinker Bell and Captain Hook:
George, Loretta, Henrik Kerns – parents, Nicolette Kerns and Deanne Green.
Super Hero:
Wonder Woman:
Roslynn Hale – mother, Jennifer Hale.
Farming:
Corn on the Cob:
Sillas Holman – parent Jackie Holman.