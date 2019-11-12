PLATTSMOUTH – To kick off the holiday season what better treat than to have a parade down Plattsmouth’s Main Street.
Especially, when everyone is invited to join in.
Organizers of the Victorian Christmas on Main event announced on Tuesday the first-ever parade to kick off activities on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 30.
And, the public is invited to participate in the parade that begins at 6 p.m. at Fourth and Main streets and goes to the Cass County Historical Society Museum at 641 Main for caroling and other activities, and climaxed by the lighting of the large holiday tree by Father Christmas at 6:30 p.m.
Victorian Christmas on Main is an annual event put on by Plattsmouth’s Main Street Association as a way for the community to ring in the season in a Victorian manner. A majority of the shops along Main will be open to showcase their products.
It’s hoped this new parade will get bigger and brighter every year, said Sonja Endorf, events coordinator.
“We want to develop it into a lighted parade,” she said.
The kids are invited to walk in the parade in their holiday gear or even in their Halloween costumes they wore at the recent Halloween on Main event, Endorf said.
You have free articles remaining.
After the tree lighting, Father Christmas and Mrs. Claus will walk to the Southeast Community College Learning Center for picture taking, along with storytelling by a public library staffer.
As in the past, a special room will be set aside for the kids to buy presents for their parents.
Meanwhile, more than two dozen businesses have already signed up to be a “Red Lantern Shoppe,” where people can register to win prizes by visiting all or most of them.
Hayrack rides and trolley rides will be available for a small fee.
Don’t forget to visit the nativity scenes at First United Methodist Church, said Charles Jones, Main Street Association’s executive director.
“That’s worth looking at,” he said. “I highly recommend it.”
Victorian fashions for the event are available at the Plattsmouth Conservancy Costume Closet. For more information on hours when the closet is open, call Leigh Jean Koinzan at 402-206-7178 or Sandra Allgeier at 402-298-1398.