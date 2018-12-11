UNION – What was once a blighted floodplain is now being transformed into a welcoming and sustainable green space.
That’s how Keep Cass County Beautiful Executive Director Linda Behrns described the efforts of Union residents on improving the village park and baseball field areas, which includes recent work from a $5,000 grant from this year’s Keep America Beautiful/Lowe’s Community Partners Grant program.
Members of the non-profit organization, Union United, Inc., spent nearly 30 hours recently on their own time building seats and railings in the park’s gazebo, along with planting new flowers and installing improved trash and recycling containers.
Behrns praised the effort of the members of this volunteer group.
“They’ve gone above and beyond to enhance that area,” she said. “This group is doing its best to revitalize Union and keep it going.”
And, it isn’t just a recent effort, either, according to Behrns.
“For the last two decades, they’ve been revitalizing the community,” she said. “They love their community and are trying their best to make it a welcoming community.”
The volunteers even take part in the Adopt-A-Highway program providing a cleanup twice yearly, she added.
The Keep America Beautiful/Lowe’s Community Partners Grant program encourages local volunteers to perform projects that focus on critical, local needs.
Keep Cass County Beautiful has been awarded four of these national grants in the past six years providing $40,000 to fund local community improvement projects, Behrns said. One of those, a $5,000 grant, also went to Union to refurbish its baseball fields, she said.
“Keep Cass County Beautiful applauds Union United volunteers as they continue to transform a once blighted floodplain into a welcoming and sustainable green space.”