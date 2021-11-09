Partial opening of Murray Road is goal by year's end

MURRAY – State road officials hope to have at least one lane of Highway 1 from U.S. Highway 75 open for traffic into Murray by the end of the year.

“That’s still the goal,” said Mike Fox, project manager for the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Workers were building a new viaduct over railroad tracks when heavy rains in late August washed out the north portion of the highway leading up to the viaduct.

Workers are waiting for fill dirt to settle on the washed-out portion before paving can begin, Fox said. That could be soon, he added.

The north portion of the viaduct is already completed and workers have begun what Fox called “Phase Two,” the south side of the viaduct.

Paving is also moving along on the highway from the viaduct into town.

Once that lane is open, traffic lights will be used for controlled traffic flow, Fox said.

To have at least one lane of traffic open is good news, especially for Murray residents, said George Blessing, a village board member, who visited the site on Tuesday.

“They are moving along,” he said. “I can see this happening by the first of the year. It depends on the weather.”

When the highway closed from the August storm, the state recommended detours on paved roads. Many motorists, however, began using the nearby gravel county roads of 12th Street and Waverly Road as quicker routes.

A few weeks back, Lenny Thorne, Cass County roads superintendent, estimated up to 2,000 cars a day were using those county roads for their commutes.

On Tuesday, he estimated the number has increased to 2,500 a day.

“Everybody has found it, dump trucks, delivery trucks, school buses,” he said of the quicker route. “It’s getting beat to death."

A large amount of rock was put down on those roads recently for maintenance upkeep.

Now, the price of rock has increased from $14.75 a ton to $15.55 a ton.

“It adds up, but we have enough for now,” Thorne said.

He added that the county will not apply salt or sand on those roads come winter time.

Meanwhile, Fox said he hopes the entire project can be completed in the spring.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.