Parts of Cass County still without power from Wednesday storm

PLATTSMOUTH – As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, there were still more than 3,100 Omaha Public Power District customers in Cass County still without power from Wednesday’s wind storm, an OPPD spokeswoman said, referring to a map of current outages.

“It shows Cass County has the highest number of outages,” said Jodi Baker, communications specialist.

The specific number of 3,148 county residents was nearly 1,300 more than the second-highest total, which was Douglas County at 1,857 customers still without power, according to the OPPD map.

Altogether, 8,623 customers in the OPPD service area were still without power at that time, the map showed.

During the peak of the storm, approximately 24,000 total OPPD customers were without power, Baker said.

The outages were caused by wind downing power lines or blowing trees onto power lines and equipment, she said.

OPPD services most of Cass County with the exception of Plattsmouth and nearby communities, which are served by the Nebraska Public Power District.

These areas had power restored by 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, said NPPD spokesman Grant Otten.

“As of 11 a.m. (Thursday), NPPD had outages impacting approximately 161 customers,” Otten said. “This includes 32 in the Pawnee City area, 27 in Shubert, 27 in Barada, 24 in Aurora, 23 in Kearney, 19 in the Table Rock area and 18 in the Geneva area. There are some additional outages impacting one or two customers in other varying communities, but all of NPPD’s remaining outages are currently in the central and southeastern portion of the state.”

During the peak of the storm late Wednesday afternoon, 1,116 customers in Plattsmouth were without power, Otten said.

On Thursday morning, the Cass County Emergency Management Office said, “We have multiple reports of damage across our county. We have teams out today doing damage assessment. If you have damage at your place please send us a message with your address so we can send a team out to obtain a damage report. Or you can call our office at 1-402-267-6765.”

While wind damage was scattered throughout the county, Beaver Lake was struck particularly hard with a long line of power poles knocked over along Murray Road.

There was a report of a roof taken off a house in that area, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday’s storm brought unusual climate conditions for this part of the country. Instead of normal temperatures in the 30s, Plattsmouth recorded a temperature of 74 by mid-afternoon with winds reaching speeds up to 52 mph just before 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Valley.

Shortly after 4 p.m., a resident reported a tornado that may or may not have touched the ground near Nebraska Highway 66 some two miles west of U.S. Highway 75, the sheriff’s office said.

Little damage was seen in that area on Thursday morning, as well as in most parts of Plattsmouth.

This is a developing story. Continue to visit the Plattsmouth Journal online for more updated information.

