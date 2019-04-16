PLATTSMOUTH – This year’s flood may be historic, but it’s not the only one to have greatly impacted this area.
To learn more of two previous floods, the public is invited to the Cass County Historical Society Museum next Tuesday for a noontime program called, “Floods of the Past.”
It’s the focus of this month’s brown bag program, said H. Margo Prentiss, museum curator.
The program, which starts at noon, is a DVD showing photos of the floods of 1952 and 2011, she said.
The program is free and open to the public. Coffee, bottled water, and cookies will be served.
The museum is located at 646 Main St. in Plattsmouth.