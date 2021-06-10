Patrol identifies woman who died in apparent shooting

WEEPING WATER – A 39-year-old woman, April Crowley, has been identified as the woman who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after law enforcement authorities went to a house to serve multiple arrest warrants on Monday evening.

The woman’s identity was released by the Nebraska State Patrol on Thursday.

According to the patrol, at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve multiple arrest warrants at the residence at 9901 Adams Street in rural Cass County. As deputies were attempting to make contact with the subject, they heard an apparent gunshot come from inside the residence. Deputies then heard a person call for help, according to the patrol.

Deputies entered the residence and located a female, later identified as Crowley, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Deputies attempted life-saving measures, but Crowley died at the scene, according to the patrol.

The sheriff’s office has requested that the patrol conduct the investigation, which will be conducted as an in-custody death investigation. No deputies discharged a weapon at any point during the incident, according to the patrol, and. the investigation remains ongoing.

