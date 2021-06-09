Patrol investigating death in rural Cass County

WEEPING WATER—The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident that left one person dead in Cass County Monday evening.

According to a press release from the patrol, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve multiple arrest warrants at a residence at 9901 Adams Street in rural Cass County at around 9:30 p.m. As deputies were attempting to make contact with the subject, they heard an apparent gunshot coming from inside the residence, the release said.

Deputies then heard a person call for help. They entered the residence and located a female with an apparent gunshot wound.

The deputies attempted life-saving measures, but the woman passed away at the scene, the release said. There were two people in the residence at the time of the incident.

The sheriff’s office has requested that the state patrol conduct an investigation, which will be conducted as an in-custody death investigation. A preliminary investigation has determined that no deputies discharged a weapon at any point during the incident, the release said.

