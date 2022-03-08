Pay increase proposed for seasonal lifeguards

PLATTSMOUTH – Mayor Paul Lambert calls the Twin Rivers Water Park a great asset for the community.

It’s a place where kids and entire families can enjoy cool fun on hot summer days, he said.

But, in this current economic climate, finding enough lifeguards to oversee all this activity has become a concern.

In fact, a limited number of lifeguards impacted the pool hours last year, Lambert said.

“We’re trying to avoid that this year,” he said.

The City Council on Monday evening approved the first reading of an ordinance to calls for a pay increase for seasonal lifeguards/swim instructors from $9 to $12.50 hourly.

A $9 hourly wage wasn’t going to attract much interest, according to Lambert.

“You got to be more competitive anymore,” he said. “We need more applicants.”

“This would be exactly where everybody is at,” said City Administrator Emily Bausch at the council meeting.

Also, according to the ordinance, Twin Rivers seasonal employees are eligible for a $90 end-of-season incentive if they remain on the payroll and are eligible for work until the pool season ends.

