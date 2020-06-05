PCFF announces grant recipients for 2020

Since its inception in 2000, Plattsmouth Community Foundation Fund (PCFF) has striven to help local organizations improve the community and surrounding area.
Each year, PCFF advisory members approve grants for everything from improving local parks, buffering costs of school projects, spaying/neutering and/or medical care for stray animals or pets in need, providing tuition for career training and distributing funds for higher learning scholarships.
“PCFF works behind the scenes to bring people together and meet the needs of the community. It provides a means for Plattsmouth citizens to give back to the community. It uses that generosity to offer grants and scholarships as well as to honor members of our community who make Plattsmouth a priority,” PCFF Advisory Board President Dr. Cherie Larson said.
Grant funds are generated through the Merle Atkinson Endowment, an unrestricted estate gift provided in 2002 upon the death of its namesake donor, and the Neil Lancaster Bequests, established in 2012 from the estate of longtime Plattsmouth educator Neil Lancaster.
The year 2020 proved especially trying for area residents impacted by COVID-19. Advisory board members received 15 requests that they considered.
After careful deliberation, nine grants totaling nearly $12,000 were awarded. Some requests were delayed until next year, because entities requesting the funds had to cancel projects and/or events due to social distancing guidelines and the dangers of the coronavirus.
Traditionally, PCFF hosts a banquet where board members recognize grant recipients as well as the PCFF Citizen of the Year and Youth Citizen of the Year. Due to COVID-19, however, the banquet planned for April was cancelled and the funds earmarked for it were put to good use.
“PCFF board members saw that people in our community were in crisis. They used banquet and other funds to provide $4,000 to support community groups working to provide food and support,” Larson said.
These funds were granted to local groups providing food, supplies and support during the current COVID-19 crisis. The following entities received grants in the amount requested: One Life Church, $1,000; Plattsmouth Bible Church, $500; Under His Wings, $1,500; and SENCA, $1,000.
In addition, PCFF approved grants for several non-profit organizations that submitted applications. Entities receiving 2020 grants are:
* Cass County Sheriff’s Office – $1,490 for profiling training
* Cass County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) – $1,500 for school clothing
* Plattsmouth Soccer Club – $600 for fields and equipment
* Plattsmouth Baseball and Softball Association – $2,500 for bullpens, press box and a scoreboard
* Happy Paws – $2,500 for emergency care for pets in need as well as spaying/neutering services for stray animals
* Southeast Nebraska Community Action (SENCA) – $1,500 for its job skills program
* Pat’s Kids – $1,000 for school supplies and clothing
* Cass County Adult Drug Treatment Court – $400 for adult treatment materials
* TeamMates – $2,000 for scholarships
PCFF Advisory Board members are Cherie Larson, Michael Schuldt, Roger Wehrbein, Keith Roby, Susan Lorence, Ray Newton, Rex Goracke, Monica Olsen, Sean Minahan and Patti Peterson.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!