PCFF announces grant recipients for 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since its inception in 2000, Plattsmouth Community Foundation Fund (PCFF) has striven to help local organizations improve the community and surrounding area.

Each year, PCFF advisory members approve grants for everything from improving local parks, buffering costs of school projects, spaying/neutering and/or medical care for stray animals or pets in need, providing tuition for career training and distributing funds for higher learning scholarships.

“PCFF works behind the scenes to bring people together and meet the needs of the community. It provides a means for Plattsmouth citizens to give back to the community. It uses that generosity to offer grants and scholarships as well as to honor members of our community who make Plattsmouth a priority,” PCFF Advisory Board President Dr. Cherie Larson said.

Grant funds are generated through the Merle Atkinson Endowment, an unrestricted estate gift provided in 2002 upon the death of its namesake donor, and the Neil Lancaster Bequests, established in 2012 from the estate of longtime Plattsmouth educator Neil Lancaster.

The year 2020 proved especially trying for area residents impacted by COVID-19. Advisory board members received 15 requests that they considered.