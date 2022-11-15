People can learn much from veterans, PHS students told

PLATTSMOUTH – People can learn a lot from veterans.

That’s what the son of a veteran told Plattsmouth High School students during Veterans Day ceremonies last Friday.

Jim Knierim, the featured speaker, said his father instilled in him important traits that he had learned while serving his country.

Among them are courage and respect, Knierim said.

“You learn to control fear. You must not back up. We must learn to face our fears and move forward,” he said. “You learn respect for others, your country, yourself.”

Honor is important, Knierim said of that trait.

“Live your life with honor. It will help in what you do.”

Through his father, Knierim said he learned the importance of discipline, including the ability for self-control, teamwork and obeying authority even if you don’t agree with them.

“I’m a better person for learning these from my father,” said Knierim, a guidance counselor at the high school. “I know I can make a difference. I can be happy, successful. I am so proud of his service.”

Friday’s program, held in the high school gym, began with the presentation of colors by members of the school’s AFJROTC and the national anthem sung by junior Eli Horner. The PHS band, directed by Jeremy Haupt, performed the marching songs of each of the five branches of the armed forces with veterans in the audience standing during the song of their particular branch.

The ceremony ended with the presentation of the 2022 Blue Devil Patriot Award to Keri Pauly.

“I’m surprised,” she said of her selection. “It’s an honor.”