People getting hooked on local fish fry again

PLATTSMOUTH – The fishing has been good.

At the Lenten Fish Fry at St. John the Baptist School, that is.

After being canceled last year in mid-stream, so to speak, because of COVID-19, this annual Lenten feast is now being served once again every Friday evening through March 26.

“It’s such a tradition to have one,” said Mike Vaughn, spokesman. “People want their fish.”

Because of COVID concerns, this year’s event is delivery or take-out only, no dine-in service.

Still, as Vaughn said, people want their fish and they’ve taken the bait by the hundreds in the first two weeks of this feast.

On Feb. 19, 299 meals were served, which increased to 325 meals last Friday, Vaughn said.

“We were tickled on how well it went,” Vaughn said of last week’s total. “We couldn’t have been happier.”

As in the past, the meals are cooked and served in the school gym, which has been laid out for proper social distancing. Masks are required.

Pollock, carp and shrimp are on the menu, plus sides, dessert and pop.

All proceeds go to the Church of the Holy Spirit.