People happy pool is open, official said

PLATTSMOUTH – It’s one of those special moments of the year when people give the “thumbs up” sign of approval, as a city official noticed on social media.

“People are happy that it’s open, that it’s summer now,” said Elizabeth Glup, Plattsmouth’s recreation director.

She was referring to the opening of Plattsmouth’s Twin Rivers Water Park last Saturday under hot skies, appropriately.

“Everything seems to be going smoothly,” Glup said on Monday.

The three-day holiday weekend brought in 100 swimmers more or less each day, about normal for that period, she said.

Actually, the pool’s busiest times are weekdays when different groups come to enjoy the water, Glup said.

Currently, the pool, 308 S.18th St., is open each day from noon to 5 p.m. Beginning on June 11, those hours will expand from noon to 7 p.m., she said.

The pool will close at 4:45 p.m. on June 8, 15 and 29 for swim meets, and will also close at that time on July 4 in observance of Independence Day, Glup said.

The pool will be closed all day on July 9 for a swim invite event.

The pool’s final day for swimming will be on Aug. 7 in which it will close at 5 p.m. to allow for the annual Doggie Day event to take place.

“We are still selling season passes at the Plattsmouth Community Center,” Glup said.

