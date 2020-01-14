PLATTSMOUTH – This past year, Mark and Sue Shaw served up another reason for visiting Plattsmouth’s downtown Main Street.
The owners of Shaw Hardware at 430 Main St., as well as the Sweet Spot ice cream shop at Sixth and Main streets, opened their third venture down there, the Fork and Hammer Restaurant, at 546 Main St., inside the Fitzgerald Building.
“The restaurant is doing well,” Sue said this past week. ”We’ve gotten good reviews. People seem to love it.”
The hammer portion of the name is a play on words from their hardware background.
The restaurant, which opened in late June, offers a full menu including steaks, burgers, chicken, catfish and salmon, plus a wide variety of Southern cuisine like gumbo and bar-be-que shrimp.
“We do a lot of Cajun specials,” Sue said, adding that the menu changes periodically.
In fact, the Shaws are offering a “Mardi Gras” menu until Lent arrives.
Pasta has also been added to the menu, she said.
Adjacent to the dining area is a lounge that features a wide variety of hard-to-find bourbons.
Beers, wines and cocktails are also available.
What’s more, the lounge is equipped so that patrons can charge their devices.
Total seating for the entire restaurant/bar is approximately 55 patrons.
Just as important, Sue added, “We have a great staff.”
On the walls in the dining area are photographs of the early days of what is now Shaw Hardware, along with old newspaper advertising of the store.
“Our goal is to bring people to downtown and keep them here,” Sue said. “It’s a beautiful downtown.”