People want more law enforcement, sheriff candidate Burke says

LOUISVILLE – While touring Cass County to learn what’s on people’s minds, Lawrence Burke has heard something loud and clear.

“They want more of a law enforcement presence. There is an outcry for more law enforcement.”

That’s a top priority for Burke as he seeks to become the new sheriff for the county.

Burke is running against Robert Sorenson of the Plattsmouth Police Department in next Tuesday’s Republican primary election for the county’s sheriff position. Longtime sheriff William Brueggemann is retiring.

Burke said he would go before the county’s Board of Commissioners to request additional help, while staying within budget if at all possible.

“We can’t be a burden on the taxpayers, but we need to expand at least by a small portion.”

Currently, according to Burke, there is direct supervision of deputies just 12 hours a day.

“I want 24-hour supervision on the road.”

By adjusting schedules and duty assignments among the staff, Burke said there should be enough in the budget to hire at least two supervisors. Such experience could minimize errors, he said.

“The administrative staff would have to take on more of the load,” Burke added.

Included in his vision for the department is for the deputies to have more contact with the residents and foster positive relationships.

“One of the main missions is to get more involved in the communities. I plan on being at meetings.”

Burke has been in the sheriff’s department for 35 years and is currently a lieutenant. He had been a deputy in Morrill County three years previously for a total of 38 years of experience in this field.

The department must maintain the highest professional standards, he said.

“Our professional standards are everything. We have to police ourselves. This county is supportive of law enforcement, but that could be lost if we abuse our authority.”

As sheriff, he will seek more service and less politics within the department.

Burke said he has supervision, budget and management experience and is trained in both criminal and internal investigations.

He is also a graduate of two national leadership academies and is a certified school resource officer.

“I’ve done it.”

Endorsements include commissioners Dan Henry and Jim Peterson, as well as Bill Brueggemann, he said.

“I have tangible experience.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.