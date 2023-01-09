Person injured in Saturday accident near Murray

MURRAY – A two-vehicle accident near Murray on Saturday morning sent one person to a hospital.

According to Cass County Sheriff Robert Sorenson, at approximately 11:04 a.m., deputies from his department, along with Murray fire/rescue personnel, responded to a two-vehicle injury accident by a driveway in the 2100 block of Rock Bluff Road.

A 2017 Hyundai Sonata, driven by Tristin E. Nilsen, 20, of Omaha, was backing out of that driveway when she struck an eastbound vehicle, a 2012 Chevy Express van, driven by Lorenzo A. Esvin, 42, of Omaha, Sorenson said.

Both vehicles sustained damage from the collision. A passenger in the van was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for possible injuries, Sorenson said.

Both vehicles were left at the scene.