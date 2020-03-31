Peru State postpones graduation ceremony

PERU – Peru State College representatives announced Tuesday afternoon that the school would be postponing its May 2020 graduation ceremony due to coronavirus concerns.

The college had been planning to hold its commencement ceremony May 9 at the Al Wheeler Activity Center on campus. Jason Hogue, director of marketing and communications at Peru State, said school officials decided to postpone the event until December to give graduates the best possible chance to celebrate together.

“With the uncertainty about the trajectory and duration of the coronavirus outbreak, it has become clear that it would be best to postpone the May commencement,” Hogue said. “The college looks forward to celebrating the accomplishments of its graduates, with their family and friends, in December.”

The announcement impacts a large number of Cass County students at the school. Many students from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water attend undergraduate classes there. Residents from all Cass County communities take part in graduate-level courses through the college.

The school will hold its graduation ceremony on Friday, Dec. 18, at the Al Wheeler Activity Center. It will be open to all graduate and undergraduate students who would have been eligible to walk in the May 2020 event.