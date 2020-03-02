Peter Sarpy comes to life to Plattsmouth students

PLATTSMOUTH – His real name is Darrel Draper, but many times he goes by Teddy Roosevelt (president), J. Sterling Morton (founder of Arbor Day) and others.
Draper dresses up in the historical garb of a particular famous person and talks about him at schools and other gatherings.
This past Friday in front of fourth graders at Plattsmouth Elementary School, Draper portrayed Peter Sarpy, a famous Nebraska pioneer and for whom Sarpy County is named.
His program was funded by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and the State of Nebraska.
According to his business card, Draper provides historical edu-tainment. During his presentation on Sarpy, Draper invited students in the audience to join him up front to be part of the show where they used facial and hand gestures to emphasize particular points.
Draper also brought along items that Sarpy would have had on hand when he opened a trading post in the 1820s.
“It helps the students remember,” he said of his presentation.
Draper has performed his historical show for more than two decades and does some 70 shows a year.
“I have six different characters.”
Peter Sarpy was “a mover and a shaker,” Draper said.
He came to this area as a teenager from Missouri and opened a trading post along the Missouri River.
Eventually, Sarpy married an Indian woman, whose granddaughter would eventually become the first Native American doctor in the U.S., the students were told.
Sarpy also ran a ferry boat service across the Missouri River helping people continue their migration westward, including those on the Mormon Trail.
He and others pushed for Bellevue to become the first territorial capital of Nebraska, but others succeeded in having it in Omaha.
Eventually, it was moved to the south of the Platte River to a town called Lancaster, later changed to Lincoln, the students were told.
Sarpy and his family moved to Plattsmouth in 1862. He died there three years later and is buried in St. Louis, Mo.
Allyson Jesus, a fourth-grade teacher at the school, said the students enjoyed the show.
“They were laughing and having fun with it,” she said. “It’s a good way to learn. It became real for them.”