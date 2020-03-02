Peter Sarpy comes to life to Plattsmouth students

PLATTSMOUTH – His real name is Darrel Draper, but many times he goes by Teddy Roosevelt (president), J. Sterling Morton (founder of Arbor Day) and others.

Draper dresses up in the historical garb of a particular famous person and talks about him at schools and other gatherings.

This past Friday in front of fourth graders at Plattsmouth Elementary School, Draper portrayed Peter Sarpy, a famous Nebraska pioneer and for whom Sarpy County is named.

His program was funded by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and the State of Nebraska.

According to his business card, Draper provides historical edu-tainment. During his presentation on Sarpy, Draper invited students in the audience to join him up front to be part of the show where they used facial and hand gestures to emphasize particular points.

Draper also brought along items that Sarpy would have had on hand when he opened a trading post in the 1820s.

“It helps the students remember,” he said of his presentation.

Draper has performed his historical show for more than two decades and does some 70 shows a year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“I have six different characters.”