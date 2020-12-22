Petersen's next step in serving his Louisville community - mayor

There are two main issues involving Fifth and Sixth streets over Mill Creek.

The Sixth Street bridge over the creek has been condemned. To do nothing, according to Petersen, could disrupt daily traffic patterns for residents, particularly in that part of town.

The community, however, may have found a solution, albeit temporary. It’s hoped that members of the South Dakota National Guard might build a temporary bridge as a guard project this summer, according to Petersen. The community would have to buy the bridge costing in the range of $150,000 to $200,000.

The issue on Fifth is connecting that street across the creek. It’s actually part of the state highway system and the only spot in Nebraska where a state highway enters both sides of a town, but does not meet in the middle.

Unfortunately, it’s one of those projects that isn’t high on the state’s priority list, according to Petersen. The community is negotiating with the railroad that has tracks along the creek for a crossing there, he said.

He also wants the business section busy with shoppers.

"I want Main Street as vibrant as I can."

Behrns thinks highly of his successor.

“He has the experience and knowledge and should be able to do a great job.”

