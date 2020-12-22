Petersen's next step in serving his Louisville community - mayor

LOUISVILLE – Rod Petersen has spent the last three decades involved in this community’s governmental affairs.
Now, Petersen has taken what he called the next step as Louisville’s new mayor, having been sworn in earlier this month replacing the retiring Roger Behrns.
“I’ve been involved with the city since the early 1990s,” Peterson said this week.
He began his community service as a member of the Louisville Planning Board for eight years, then later as a city councilman.
After Behrns announced earlier this year he wouldn’t seek another term and with nobody expressing interest, Petersen jumped in and ran unopposed in both the general elections.
He comes on board at a time when the community has made major improvements over the past 10 to 20 years.
These improvements include a new water treatment plant, reconstruction of streets and the installation of two water wells, to name a few.
“We’ve been slowly working on our sewers and water line,” he said. “We haven’t had too many main breaks.”
After a longtime grocer on Main Street closed shop for retirement, a new owner took over.
“It’s doing really well,” Petersen said.
There are two main issues involving Fifth and Sixth streets over Mill Creek.
The Sixth Street bridge over the creek has been condemned. To do nothing, according to Petersen, could disrupt daily traffic patterns for residents, particularly in that part of town.
The community, however, may have found a solution, albeit temporary. It’s hoped that members of the South Dakota National Guard might build a temporary bridge as a guard project this summer, according to Petersen. The community would have to buy the bridge costing in the range of $150,000 to $200,000.
The issue on Fifth is connecting that street across the creek. It’s actually part of the state highway system and the only spot in Nebraska where a state highway enters both sides of a town, but does not meet in the middle.
Unfortunately, it’s one of those projects that isn’t high on the state’s priority list, according to Petersen. The community is negotiating with the railroad that has tracks along the creek for a crossing there, he said.
He also wants the business section busy with shoppers.
"I want Main Street as vibrant as I can."
Behrns thinks highly of his successor.
“He has the experience and knowledge and should be able to do a great job.”