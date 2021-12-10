 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Peterson seeks re-election on county board

  • Updated
  • 0
Jim re-election

Jim Peterson is seeking another term as the 3rd District representative on the Cass County Board of Commissioners. He is seen here (second from right) with other area dignitaries at the ribbon cutting of the Lied Pedestrian Bridge over the Platte River last July.

 Timothy Rohwer

PLATTSMOUTH - Jim Peterson is seeking another four years on the Cass County Board of Commissioners citing his experience in addressing issues important to his constituents.

“With over 15 years of serving the citizens of the 3rd District, I understand the need to listen and act on requests from citizens,” Peterson said.

He understands the need to lower property taxes, while maintaining and improving the county’s infrastructure, he added.

“We have made great strides improving our roads and bridges, but there’s more to be done as money is available.”

His top priority is the continuation of security improvements at the county courthouse.

“I implemented a citizens committee in 2020 to assess the issue brought to our attention with the COVID epidemic, as well as other security occurrences,” Peterson said. “My experience as a commissioner is crucial to the upcoming changes in the sheriff’s department with Bill Brueggemann retiring after 20 years.”

People are also reading…

Peterson, a resident of Eagle, is seeking his fifth term as a county commissioner, having first been elected in 2006. His district covers the vast majority of western Cass County, including the communities of Eagle, Greenwood, Alvo, Murdock and Elmwood.

“I look forward for the opportunity to serve the citizens of the 3rd District four more years,” Peterson said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New shop a treat for candy lovers

New shop a treat for candy lovers

PLATTSMOUTH – There’s a new shop in downtown Plattsmouth where the smiles are free and the candy is made a little differently, a little more quirky.

State to help pay detour costs

State to help pay detour costs

PLATTSMOUTH – For several months now, two Cass County gravel roads have experienced a huge increase in traffic because of major construction/r…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News