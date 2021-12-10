Peterson seeks re-election on county board

PLATTSMOUTH - Jim Peterson is seeking another four years on the Cass County Board of Commissioners citing his experience in addressing issues important to his constituents.

“With over 15 years of serving the citizens of the 3rd District, I understand the need to listen and act on requests from citizens,” Peterson said.

He understands the need to lower property taxes, while maintaining and improving the county’s infrastructure, he added.

“We have made great strides improving our roads and bridges, but there’s more to be done as money is available.”

His top priority is the continuation of security improvements at the county courthouse.

“I implemented a citizens committee in 2020 to assess the issue brought to our attention with the COVID epidemic, as well as other security occurrences,” Peterson said. “My experience as a commissioner is crucial to the upcoming changes in the sheriff’s department with Bill Brueggemann retiring after 20 years.”

Peterson, a resident of Eagle, is seeking his fifth term as a county commissioner, having first been elected in 2006. His district covers the vast majority of western Cass County, including the communities of Eagle, Greenwood, Alvo, Murdock and Elmwood.

“I look forward for the opportunity to serve the citizens of the 3rd District four more years,” Peterson said.

