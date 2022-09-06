PHS among 24 schools to receive college access grants

LINCOLN – Plattsmouth High School is among 24 state high schools that have been awarded a total of $200,000 in college access grants from the EducationQuest Foundation.

These grants help develop and enhance programs designed to increase the number of students who go to college, according to the foundation.

The Lincoln-based foundation awards these grants every two years through a competitive application process. Schools are funded for four years with annual awards ranging from $2,500 to $20,000, depending on school enrollment.

“We are excited to partner with these high schools to help encourage more of their students to continue their education past high school,” said Eric Drumheller, the foundation’s vice president for grants and scholarships. “We hope the activities we support help students understand the value of higher education, including trade certificates, associate’s degrees, bachelor’s degrees and beyond.”

Schools will use these grants to fund programs and activities such as college visits, financial aid sessions, scholarship searches and completion of college applications, the foundation said. The grant program also promotes involvement with families and businesses to help ensure the program’s success.

Since the program began in 2006, EducationQuest has awarded more than $6.2 million in grants to 111 schools.