PLATTSMOUTH—Jim Ulrich and Tim Freeburg will be honored this Friday as the newest members of the Plattsmouth High School Hall of Fame.
The induction ceremony will take place at 1:45 p.m. in the school’s auditorium. The public is invited.
Each year, the Plattsmouth High School Hall of Fame committee selects one or two individuals from alumni, administrators, coaches, teachers or community members who have been nominated by alumni, friends or family for induction into the PHS Hall of Fame.
Alumni are eligible for admission 15 years after graduation.
Those selected can be former students for outstanding achievements during their high school years, or those who made a noted impact on their chosen field or in society after completion of their high school career.
School administrators, coaches, teachers or community members who have had significant involvement at Plattsmouth Community Schools can also be inducted.
Ulrich, Class of 1956, was selected for his distinguished architectural career and service to his community.
Freeburg, Class of 1979, was selected for his outstanding athletic achievements and his dedication to youth.
They will also be honored at a dinner, as well as being recognized during the halftime of that evening’s PHS football game.