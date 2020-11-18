PHS choirs create noteworthy sounds

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth choir students scaled to the top of musical mountains this past week with noteworthy performances at two concerts.

Members of the PHS vocal music program held “An Evening of Song” concerts Nov. 16 and 17 in the high school auditorium. The coronavirus pandemic caused school officials to change the traditional lineup of groups from previous years. They decided to hold concerts on two nights to reduce the number of people on stage and in the auditorium seats.

The Macho Voce men’s choir and Bella Voce advanced women’s choir sang on Nov. 16, and the PHS Chorale women’s choir and Sapphire & Ice show choir performed on Nov. 17. Everyone who attended took temperature checks and used hand sanitizer before entering the auditorium. They also sat in specially-marked seats to ensure adequate social distancing.

Chris Work led all four groups on the auditorium stage. The PHS vocal music instructor said he was happy for students to be able to display their talents in front of an audience.

“It’s a different year,” Work said on the second night. “Everything’s different, but the great thing is that these kids are able to sing for you tonight. I truly believe that choral music makes the world better, so to be able to do this is important.”