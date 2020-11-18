PHS choirs create noteworthy sounds

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth choir students scaled to the top of musical mountains this past week with noteworthy performances at two concerts.
Members of the PHS vocal music program held “An Evening of Song” concerts Nov. 16 and 17 in the high school auditorium. The coronavirus pandemic caused school officials to change the traditional lineup of groups from previous years. They decided to hold concerts on two nights to reduce the number of people on stage and in the auditorium seats.
The Macho Voce men’s choir and Bella Voce advanced women’s choir sang on Nov. 16, and the PHS Chorale women’s choir and Sapphire & Ice show choir performed on Nov. 17. Everyone who attended took temperature checks and used hand sanitizer before entering the auditorium. They also sat in specially-marked seats to ensure adequate social distancing.
Chris Work led all four groups on the auditorium stage. The PHS vocal music instructor said he was happy for students to be able to display their talents in front of an audience.
“It’s a different year,” Work said on the second night. “Everything’s different, but the great thing is that these kids are able to sing for you tonight. I truly believe that choral music makes the world better, so to be able to do this is important.”
PHS Principal Todd Halvorsen echoed that sentiment. He spoke briefly on both evenings about the protocols district officials are taking to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus. He said those efforts over the course of the first semester have allowed activities to remain on the fall calendar.
“We’re thankful that we’re able to have this concert,” Halvorsen said on the first night. “I’m glad that these students are able to do this.”
Macho Voce members performed six songs and Bella Voce students sang four selections. Xander Rodriguez, Brayden Wilson, Christian Sunderland and Gage Olsen performed solos with Macho Voce, and Alan Bain and Lily Roby sang solos during the Bella Voce portion of the evening.
Members of Macho Voce include Randall Aguilar, Justin DePuy, Ryan Gradoville, Eli Horner, Aaron Loper, Tobin Loper, Gage Olsen, Erick Owen, Xander Rodriguez, Joshua Schreiber, Seth Schroeder, Christian Sunderland, Gavin Thorton, Mayson VanHouten and Brayden Wilson.
Members of Bella Voce include Alan Bain, Makenzi Cox, Kelli Cunningham, Cadence Fulfs, Araya Grotelueschen, Brianna Hoyt, Ava LaSure, Margaret McKenzie, Jessica Meisinger, Kaitlyn Merrill, Emileigh Mitchell, Ava Morehead, Faith Olsen, Lily Roby, Emma Rollins, Ashley Sporven and Aubrey Swaink.
PHS Chorale members performed five songs for the audience. Sophia O’Shea, Joscelyn Tellinghuisen and Ivy Schmidt delivered solos during the tunes.
Members of PHS Chorale include Sarah Bunnell, Hailey Drewes, Kassidy Fisk, Rebekah Fountain, Tristen Freeburg, Kaylee Gunnels, Gracie Herron, Reagan Lesley, Kennedy Moen, Victoria Molkenbur, Rochelle Morehead, Gracelyn Newlin, Ava Nolde, Baylie O’Connell, Sophia O’Shea, Kayla Rain, Ivy Schmidt, Sandra Selby, Joscelyn Tellinghuisen, Kyleigh Willett, Lauryn Wise and Gertrude Yoder.
The show choir gave audiences a glimpse of this season’s stage production. Sapphire & Ice members performed two selections for the audience two separate times. Faith Olsen delivered a solo during the second song.
Work told the crowd that students were unable to sing and dance at the same time while wearing their special singing masks. They sang both tunes while standing still for the crowd on stage. They then changed into their regular everyday masks and danced to both pre-recorded songs.
Members of Sapphire & Ice include Alan Bain, Kelli Cunningham, Cadence Fulfs, Krista Hardy, Josie Knust, Ava LaSure, Kaitlyn Merrill, Ava Morehead, Faith Olsen, Erick Owen, Carlee Petereit, Xander Rodriguez, Christian Sunderland, Brayden Wilson and Holly Wilson.
Courtney Edwards provided piano accompaniment for the groups on both evenings. Work praised her dedication and musical abilities and said she was a positive influence for students.
Work also said he was grateful to all of the audience members for choosing to attend. He said their support allowed students to reach successful heights on their musical mountains.
“I love these kids from the bottom of my heart,” Work said. “I’m so thankful you’re here to see them perform.”
