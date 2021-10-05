PHS football among Nebraska's earliest, author said

PLATTSMOUTH – The city of Plattsmouth has a long, proud history, and that includes its high school football program, which began in 1893.
“It’s one of the first five programs in the state,” said author Jim Elworth, author of “Go Blue Devils.”
His book, detailing much of the history of Plattsmouth football, was the topic at Tuesday’s Brown Bag speakers’ series at the Cass County Historical Museum.
“I was interested in the history of the town and I wrapped it around the football team,” said Elworth, who lived part of his early years here.
In the program’s infancy, there were no age limits on playing for the teams.
“Kids who were well past high school age and weren’t students nevertheless enrolled in school to play football. Enrollment would fluctuate each semester. It was a serious deal for the school system.”
The game was also vicious in those early days, according to Elworth.
“There were no helmets and very little padding.”
In 1905, there were 18 college football players around the country who died while playing that sport, he said.
The following year, the high school dropped football in part because of the violence, but also because of the inability to keep older kids off the squads, according to Elworth.
It returned in 1920.
Like today, teams back then did a lot of traveling for games.
But, the Great Depression changed that, Elworth said.
“Once the Depression started there was not a lot of money to put into the gas tank.”
Therefore, schedules were shortened to only about six games, according to Elworth.
During the height of World War II much of America’s evening activities were blacked out, fearing lights might aid possible night bombing raids by the Japanese.
That included the Blue Devil teams.
“No night games were played,” Elworth said.
Also during the ‘40s, team supporters went door-to-door seeking funds to build a grandstand at the old field, he said.
In the tense-filled days of the Cuban Missile Crisis in late October of 1962, that year’s team actually voted whether to play its scheduled game that week, what with fears of a Soviet attack in the Midwest. They voted to play. (There was never any Soviet attack.)
Elworth, who now lives in Nebraska City, said he wants to attend a Blue Devil home game this year. And, with last year’s team reaching the state semis, this might be the best period ever.
He did, however, heap much praise on the teams of the late ‘70s, including the 1979 squad that nearly won the state championship.
“That was the high water mark of Plattsmouth football.”
Speaking of Nebraska City, there was quite a rivalry between the two cities. Sometimes brutal, Elworth said.
“It was a bloodletting.”
Most importantly, many Plattsmouth players went on to distinguish themselves in various fields, he said.
“There were doctors, lawyers, farmers, businessmen, military men,” Elworth said. “People who came through the program who made you proud.”
It took Elworth about five years to research and write his book, but it was apparently a labor of love.
“This project was so much fun for me.”
The museum, 646 Main St., currently features many photographs of Plattsmouth football teams of the past.