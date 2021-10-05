PHS football among Nebraska's earliest, author said

PLATTSMOUTH – The city of Plattsmouth has a long, proud history, and that includes its high school football program, which began in 1893.

“It’s one of the first five programs in the state,” said author Jim Elworth, author of “Go Blue Devils.”

His book, detailing much of the history of Plattsmouth football, was the topic at Tuesday’s Brown Bag speakers’ series at the Cass County Historical Museum.

“I was interested in the history of the town and I wrapped it around the football team,” said Elworth, who lived part of his early years here.

In the program’s infancy, there were no age limits on playing for the teams.

“Kids who were well past high school age and weren’t students nevertheless enrolled in school to play football. Enrollment would fluctuate each semester. It was a serious deal for the school system.”

The game was also vicious in those early days, according to Elworth.

“There were no helmets and very little padding.”

In 1905, there were 18 college football players around the country who died while playing that sport, he said.