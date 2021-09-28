PHS football history to be topic of Tuesday Brown Bag speech

PLATTSMOUTH – The recent success of the Plattsmouth High School football team has gotten people around town excited.

Want to know more about the history of this program?

That’s the first topic as the Cass County Historical Society begins its fall Brown Bag program next Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the society’s museum, 646 Main St. in downtown Plattsmouth.

This 60-minute program, which is free to the public, features speakers who discuss historical aspects of various topics.

This year, refreshments will not be served, but everyone is welcome to bring their lunch, drinks or snacks.

Next Tuesday’s topic, which is in conjunction with the museum’s current football exhibit, will feature Jim Elworth, author of the book, “Go Blue Devils!”

Elworth will discuss highlights of PHS football history from 1893 through 1979.

This series of speakers will continue every Tuesday in October.

On Oct. 12, Sandra Allgeier will talk about the 1940s, followed on Oct. 19 with “The Amazing Secrets of the Statue of Liberty” by local historian Darrell Draper.