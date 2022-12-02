PHS girls coach: "We did some good things" despite loss

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth girls basketball team opened its season on a losing note falling to Malcolm 60-35 on Thursday night.

The visitors led 17-5 after the first quarter and 34-13 at the half as turnovers plagued the Blue Devils.

“We have some areas we need to clean,” said head coach Rick Titus. “We need to do a better job of taking care of the ball.”

Malcolm stretched its lead to 49-23 after the third period and ended up winning by 25 points.

Nevertheless, Titus was impressed with his team’s effort.

“It was a good test for us and I thought we competed well,” he said. “We did some good things. It’s a long season and we’re going to improve.”