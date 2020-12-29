PHS grad appointed to medical education board

"Dr. Caverzagie's depth of knowledge in medical education will serve our nation well as a member of this board,” Gold said. “It's a tremendous responsibility and we are honored to continue being a part of ensuring the excellence of graduate medical education to the more than 11,200 residents across the United States."

Caverzagie has already served in many leadership roles for national and state medical education organizations and is currently a co-chair of the International Conference on Residency Education. In 2019, he was elected to the AMA Council on Medical Education.

Caverzagie, who is UNMC associate dean for educational strategy and vice president for education at Nebraska Medicine, also led the UNMC implementation of the College of Medicine's Training the Physicians of Tomorrow curriculum which launched in August 2017.

Debra Romberger, MD, chair of the UNMC Department of Internal Medicine, said being on the board recognizes Caverzagie's expertise in graduate medical education strategies.

"It is exciting that Dr. Caverzagie has been selected for the ACGME Board of Directors,” she said. “It is great to have UNMC represented at this level."