PHS grad has winning MMA debut

OMAHA – The fine athletic career of Kole Gray continues.

The Plattsmouth High School alum and former three-time state medalist and champion wrestler made his successful MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) debut on Saturday, March 13.

Gray defeated his opponent at 0:37 of the third round by TKO (technical knockout) inside Ramada Coco Keys at the Omaha Convention Center.

“It was a sellout crowd of several hundred with nearly two hundred of those people specifically there to support Kole,” said spokesman Steve Garrean, Jr. Gray trained seven days a week under Coach T.J. Benson at Championship Fitness in Papillion for the last several months in preparation for the event, according to Garrean.

“On top of his wrestling pedigree, Kole had been training Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Muay Thai kickboxing to help round out his skill set,” Garrean said.

Gray was involved in football, wrestling and soccer at PHS, where he graduated in 2017.

He led the 2016 football team with 574 rushing yards and four touchdowns on offense and 37 solo and 54 assisted tackles on defense. Gray was also a starter on the soccer team in his senior season.