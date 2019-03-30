PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth students composed an evening full of melodic masterpieces Friday during their vocal concert in the high school gym.
Scores of students performed for a packed house in their annual spring concert. The event featured multiple tunes from members of the PHS Chorale, PHS Macho Voce, PHS Bella Voce and PHS Show Choir groups. Eighth-grade students also joined high schoolers for a combined performance during the evening.
The high school groups performed under the direction of Chris Work. He led all of the PHS vocal ensembles and the Sapphire & Ice Show Choir. Courtney Edwards served as accompanist for the high school songs. Mandi Crick (choir director) and Silas Young (accompanist) helped the middle school students prepare for the concert.
The evening began with three songs from the PHS Chorale. The all-female group sang “Omnia Vincit Amor,” “I Loved You” and “Adiemus” for the audience. Ava Pond performed a flute solo during “Adiemus.”
PHS Macho Voce continued the evening with a trio of tunes. The all-male ensemble sang “Riversong,” “If You’ve Only Got a Moustache” and “Pirate Song” for the audience. Mitchel Reinthaler performed a solo during the rendition of “Pirate Song.”
The all-female PHS Bella Voce group then showcased their vocal talents with three songs. The Blue Devils sang “Svatba,” “American Anthem” and “Koudjay” for the crowd. They delivered “Koudjay” in the Haitian Creole language.
All PHS students and eighth-grade singers gathered on stage for a medley of famous Queen songs. The medley included tunes such as “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “We Are the Champions.”
Members of the PHS Show Choir capped the evening with their performance. Students delivered a series of songs and dances based on a storyline of a battle between Norse mythological characters. Kira Leget, Kayla Harvey, Shawn Leonhardt and John Bradshaw all performed solos during the show.
There were 37 eighth-grade students who performed in the combined choir. PHS Chorale featured 41 students, PHS Bella Voce had 17 students and PHS Macho Voce had 19 teenagers. The Sapphire & Ice Show Choir included 28 singers and eight students in the pit band.