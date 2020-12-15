PHS student leaders speak at national convention

PLATTSMOUTH – School administrators and teachers around the country recently learned of a unique academic program – by students from Plattsmouth High School.

Seniors Jacob Zitek and Faith Olsen and junior Kaley Clark participated in a presentation about the school’s career academy core leaders program to some 100 school officials from Hawaii to Texas to Tennessee and Illinois, according to Steve Owens, the school’s Career Academy director.

“They received great praise for their presentation,” he said.

“We wanted to get those ideas out to the country,” Jacob said.

All three students took part in the presentations by Zoom during the two-day National Career Academy Coalition Conference in mid-November.

In getting ready for their presentations, the students came up with a mission statement about the program, plus its history, how it got started, how it works, its unique characteristics and how it has changed over time. Perhaps most important, what it has meant to them as far as leadership skills as they move on in life.

“We got compliments on our presentation,” Faith said.