PHS students celebrate Homecoming on campus

Field was unable to be at school and took part in the ceremony remotely. One of her friends walked in line while holding a printed cutout of her face. Another friend carried an iPad with her as Field’s name was announced. Field was able to view the ceremony through Facetime on the iPad.

Wooten was crowned Homecoming King and Field was crowned Homecoming Queen. Poppen asked Field on the iPad if she was excited about being named queen.

“Yes, it’s very weird though,” Field said with a smile about the remote situation. The comment drew happy applause from students in the stands.

Wooten posed for photos with one of Field’s friends with the cutout in front of the friend’s face. Wooten then held the cutout himself for additional royalty photos.

Plattsmouth marching band members played a pair of songs after the coronation ceremony. The Blue Devils performed “Stronger” and “Happy Together.” Drum majors Felicity Cronin and Kaitlyn Merrill led PHS musicians during the two songs.

Students recognized Plattsmouth cross country runners before they departed for the Ken Adkisson Invite. Student Council members ended the morning by throwing Plattsmouth t-shirts into the crowd. They also handed out PHS water bottles to their classmates.

Afternoon events included a light show by the PHS drumline and spirit squad. Dance team members wore neon bracelets and gloves to provide a glowing performance in the gym. Freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors then competed in various games at Blue Devil Stadium under sunny skies.

