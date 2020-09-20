PHS students celebrate Homecoming on campus

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth High School students made the most of their Homecoming experience on Friday by taking part in many energetic activities.
Students and staff members celebrated the end of Homecoming Week with numerous events during the day. Many of them wore blue clothing for Blue Devil Day. Other dress-up days during the week included Throwback Day, Dress as an Animal Day and Twin Day.
Hundreds of students gathered at Blue Devil Stadium in the late morning for several Homecoming activities. Student Council members organized the event with current COVID-19 restrictions in mind. Students were spaced apart in the stadium bleachers and everyone in attendance wore masks.
Plattsmouth teacher and coach Megan Poppen emceed the event for the crowd. The PHS Student Council sponsor said group members wanted to create a fun and safe day for everyone involved.
“We’re trying to make this as normal of an event as possible,” Poppen told the crowd. “We hope you have a good time.”
Plattsmouth marching band members and PHS cheerleaders energized the audience with a performance of the school fight song as they walked into the stadium. Students then watched this year’s Homecoming coronation ceremony take place on the track.
Ten seniors took part in the ceremony. Savanna Berger, Mackenzie Caba, Makenzi Cox, Emma Field and Lily Roby were Homecoming Queen candidates. Jack Alexander, Adam Eggert, Ian Witherell, Kaleb Wooten and Brayden Zaliauskas were Homecoming King candidates.
Field was unable to be at school and took part in the ceremony remotely. One of her friends walked in line while holding a printed cutout of her face. Another friend carried an iPad with her as Field’s name was announced. Field was able to view the ceremony through Facetime on the iPad.
Wooten was crowned Homecoming King and Field was crowned Homecoming Queen. Poppen asked Field on the iPad if she was excited about being named queen.
“Yes, it’s very weird though,” Field said with a smile about the remote situation. The comment drew happy applause from students in the stands.
Wooten posed for photos with one of Field’s friends with the cutout in front of the friend’s face. Wooten then held the cutout himself for additional royalty photos.
Plattsmouth marching band members played a pair of songs after the coronation ceremony. The Blue Devils performed “Stronger” and “Happy Together.” Drum majors Felicity Cronin and Kaitlyn Merrill led PHS musicians during the two songs.
Students recognized Plattsmouth cross country runners before they departed for the Ken Adkisson Invite. Student Council members ended the morning by throwing Plattsmouth t-shirts into the crowd. They also handed out PHS water bottles to their classmates.
Afternoon events included a light show by the PHS drumline and spirit squad. Dance team members wore neon bracelets and gloves to provide a glowing performance in the gym. Freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors then competed in various games at Blue Devil Stadium under sunny skies.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!