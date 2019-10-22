PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth students played a role in the battle against cancer this week with a large donation to a research organization.
Members of the Plattsmouth Letter Club donated $1,400 to the Nebraska chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society on Friday night. Seniors in the Letter Club gave the check to Jenna Sager at halftime of Plattsmouth High School’s varsity football game. Sager is executive director of the Nebraska chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Plattsmouth High School teacher Jaima Negrete said Letter Club members worked hard to collect money during the first two months of the school year. They gathered donations at a variety of student activities and talked to many residents about their efforts.
“We primarily fund-raised by selling shirts and cancer awareness ribbons,” Negrete said. “We also did freewill donations at the football and volleyball games.”
Makayla Cook, Lexi Schroeder, Sarah Johnson, Chloe Sabatka, Alyssa Bock, C.J. Wiseman and Katie Rathman joined Negrete and Sager for the check donation. All seven seniors have been involved in many extracurricular activities at Plattsmouth.
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society has chapters across the United States. One of the organization’s top goals is to provide financial and emotional support for patients who have either leukemia or lymphoma. Volunteers visit patients in hospitals and lead support groups for patients and their families. They also help patients pay insurance premiums and co-pay obligations.
Another goal of the organization is to provide financial support for cancer research centers. The Nebraska chapter raises funds through a variety of events such as the annual Light the Night walk and Pennies for Patients program. Groups such as the Plattsmouth Letter Club also provide donations throughout the year.
Leukemia is a cancer that affects the bone marrow and lymphatic system. Leukemia causes abnormal blood cells to overtake and replace normal blood and marrow cells. There are four main types of leukemia: acute myeloid leukemia, chronic myeloid leukemia, acute lymphocytic leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
Lymphoma is a cancer that begins in infection-fighting cells of the immune system called lymphocytes. Lymphoma causes lymphocytes to change and grow out of control in areas of the body such as lymph nodes, spleen, thymus and bone marrow. There are two main types of lymphoma: Non-Hodgkin and Hodgkin.
Plattsmouth students provided their donation on Cancer Awareness Night at the football game. Students dressed in pink and other colors to show their support for patients who are battling many types of cancer.