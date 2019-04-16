LINCOLN – Jorden Heim and Valeria Marquez produced a winning recipe of teamwork, knowledge and ingenuity at a state culinary arts contest last week.
The Plattsmouth students earned a state championship at the Nebraska Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) State Leadership Conference. The Blue Devils won the gold medal in the culinary arts event over students from multiple schools. FCCLA state contests took place April 7-9 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Heim and Marquez had to produce two plates of a meal in 60 minutes for state judges. Contest organizers provided a pre-determined amount of ingredients and each team brought its own equipment. Judges scored each meal based on appearance, taste and temperature after students were finished in their kitchens.
The two Blue Devils created a menu that began with an endive and frisse salad with apples and gorgonzola. They cooked steak dijonaise and a potato parsnip puree for the main dish. They then arranged the meal in an attractive appearance on plates for judges.
The Culinary Institute of America presented Heim and Marquez with a championship trophy for their efforts. The Blue Devils also earned a trip to this summer’s National FCCLA Leadership Conference. This year’s events will take place June 30-July 4 in Anaheim, Calif.