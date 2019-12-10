PLATTSMOUTH – Students in Jana Shuey’s business class at Plattsmouth High School found a creative way to help fellow residents during the Christmas season.
Thirteen students in the PHS Principals of Management class sold handmade ornaments and used all of the revenue to buy toys for area children. Ryleigh Briggs, Bella Chappell, Chandler Cole, Makayla Cook, Jack Glup, Stockton Graham, Sydni Haugaard, Emily Martin, Ryan Oatman, Colby Quimby, Katie Rathman, Lexi Schroeder and Hunter Smith took part in the project.
Shuey said the 13 students wanted to make a positive difference with their project this year. The High School of Business (HSB) class requires students to develop a plan for a new business. Instead of branching out and creating separate companies, students decided to band together and jumpstart their ornament endeavor.
“As part of the High School of Business curriculum students have to open a ‘business,’” Shuey said. “We were brainstorming for their business and they came up with the idea to make ornaments. They had to write a business plan and then launch their business giving all proceeds to charity.”
Rathman and Schroeder said the experience provided valuable lessons for everyone involved. They learned career-type skills such as developing a financial plan, obtaining raw materials and creating the final product. The project also illustrated the positive role charities play in communities across the United States.
“I learned that starting a business from scratch is a hard thing to do,” Rathman said. “In the end, we were able to help children around our community and that made all our hard work pay off. I am proud of our class and proud that we were able to make a difference.”
You have free articles remaining.
“This experience was truly humbling,” Schroeder said. “We not only learned how to operate a business but we got the opportunity to help out children in the community who aren’t as lucky as we are.”
Students decided to create ornaments in the shape of stars, circles and hearts. They made their initial cutouts and painted both sides of the ornaments white. They then rubbed the Plattsmouth Blue Devils logo on the front of each item.
Students sold the ornaments and were able to generate more than $100 of revenue. Cook, Oatman, Schroeder, Smith and Chappell then traveled to a local department store and purchased numerous toys to give to Plattsmouth residents. Many children in the community will have new items to play with this month as a result of the project.
Shuey said everyone in the class felt happy about the end result.
“I think they really liked the project and saw the real reward when we got to go shopping and wrap the presents to hand out,” Shuey said.