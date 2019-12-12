PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth High School students helped area children make plenty of festive memories Tuesday night during a Christmas season celebration.
A large number of residents streamed into the high school for the third-annual Deck the Halls event. Children were able to eat tasty Christmas cookies, fish for candy canes and complete many arts and crafts throughout the late afternoon and early evening.
Plattsmouth High School science teacher Megan Poppen said she was pleased with the Deck the Halls turnout. Poppen, who sponsors the PHS Student Council program, helped Plattsmouth teenagers arrange all of the activities for the event.
“We’ve been pretty steady the whole night,” Poppen said. “We’ve had a lot of people in here, so I’m happy with how things have been going so far.”
PHS Student Council members came up with the idea for Deck the Halls in 2017 as a way to give back to the community. This year’s group of Student Council members wanted to continue the project. They set up numerous crafting stations, brought cookies for children to cover with frosting and invited Santa Claus to take photos with kids.
“The kids have been great setting everything up,” Poppen said. “They’re all really good leaders and they’ve come up with a lot of good ideas. We’ve had kids who aren’t in Student Council want to help with this too. It’s been something that a lot of students have taken an interest in, which is good to see.”
Teenagers in grades 9-12 participate in PHS Student Council programs each year. They work on projects that help develop their leadership skills in a variety of areas. Their calendar this school year includes a movie night, co-ed volleyball tournament and trip to the Nebraska Student Council State Convention.