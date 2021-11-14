PHS students perform fall play for audiences

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth High School students portrayed the day-to-day experiences of office life this week through their work on stage.

The Blue Devils presented three performances of the original play “Daydreamer” on Nov. 10, 11 and 13. PHS teacher Tyler Orvis wrote and directed the 50-minute production. All three presentations took place in the school auditorium.

Orvis asked audience members before each show to focus their attention on the talents of students on stage. He said being able to watch live theatrical performances was rewarding for everyone.

“Please, just experience the show in the moment and let it be what it is – a group of wonderful young actors sharing their work with you,” Orvis said.

Cadence Fulfs, Andrew Hipsher, Shelby Metzler, Alan Bain, Jaden Horner, Lilyanna Guthner, Ashlynn Abercrombie and Taylor Hardesty were cast members. Alyssa Carney served as stage manager for the productions.

The storyline centered on employees of the fictional Soteria Insurance Company. Fulfs, Hipsher, Metzler and Bain portrayed four employees who had differing views on how they liked their jobs. Horner delivered the role of a manager, Guthner was an administrative assistant and Abercrombie was a new employee at the company. Hardesty portrayed a company executive at Soteria.

The play incorporated several sound effects and messages on a large screen in the background. Action switched between four call center desks and the company’s break room.

It was the second time in three years that Plattsmouth students presented a play that Orvis created and wrote. The Blue Devils performed “The Truth in the Clouds” during the 2019-20 school year.

