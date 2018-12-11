PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth High School students received a stamp of approval Monday night to visit one of country music’s most iconic settings in 2020.
Plattsmouth Board of Education members unanimously approved a request from music students and staff to perform at the Grand Ole Opry. PHS band and choir members will travel to Nashville from March 12-15, 2020, to take part in multiple activities in the city.
PHS music instructors Tina Harvey and Chris Work submitted an application to the school board for authorization for the out-of-state trip. They said approximately 140 students and ten chaperones would travel to Tennessee. They said students would gain many music and life lessons from the experience.
“The PHS band and choir plans to travel to Nashville in March 2020,” the application states. “This trip will include clinics with regional experts in concert band and choir performance who will work exclusively with the PHS ensembles. A public performance opportunity for both groups will take place at the Grand Plaza at the Grand Ole Opry.”
Harvey and Work said students will be able to tour the backstage area of the Grand Ole Opry House and the historic Ryman Auditorium. They will also visit the Country Music Hall of Fame, Opry Mills, Studio B-RCA Studios, The Parthenon in Centennial Park and President Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage residence.
Students will eat a group dinner at Opry Backstage Grille and will watch a music show at the Grand Ole Opry. They will also experience a dinner and show on General Jackson Showboat in Nashville.
Harvey and Work submitted the application for the trip now in order to give students and staff a large amount of time to conduct fund-raising events. They said the entire cost of the trip will be paid for through donations and fund-raisers. They will not be asking for any district funds to help finance it.
The first Grand Ole Opry show was broadcast live on a Nashville radio station on Nov. 28, 1925. Performances took place at Hillsboro Theatre, Dixie Tabernacle, War Memorial Auditorium and Ryman Auditorium before the current Grand Ole Opry House venue opened on March 16, 1974. Hundreds of country music performers have used the Grand Ole Opry to jumpstart their careers during the past 93 years.