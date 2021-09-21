Pinpoint buys Spiral for possible internet service in Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – Another company providing internet and other services may be coming to Plattsmouth.
According to information at Monday’s meeting of the Plattsmouth City Council, Nebraska-based Pinpoint Communications is purchasing all of the assets of Spiral Communications, including all fiber located in the city and all rights under a franchise agreement Spiral made with Plattsmouth in August of 2018.
The information added that Spiral has a limited amount of fiber in the city, has no pending fiber-related projects and is not currently providing services within the city.
There are other companies that provide internet and other services to local residents and businesses, Mayor Paul Lambert said.
The council agreed to the assignment of a franchise agreement from Spiral to Pinpoint Communications.
“It’s not an exclusive thing,” Lambert said. “It’s just another option the citizens have. It gives Pinpoint the opportunity to do business in Plattsmouth if they choose. It gives the citizens another option.”
According to its website, Pinpoint provides high-quality internet and video service with advanced features, and local and long distance phone service. It also provides a wide array of business technology solutions including managed Wi-Fi, cloud solutions, telephone and internet service and more.
In other action, the council approved the purchase of a compact excavator from Bobcat of Omaha at a cost of $51,342.
“It’s a very useful piece of equipment,” said Emily Bausch, city administrator.
It would be used for water and sewer system repairs and maintenance, as well as other public works maintenance projects.
“We are planning to utilize it in other departments,” Bausch said.
Lambert said, “This will allow us into alleys and tight spaces to dig a trench or repair leaks or sewer problems.”
What’s more, the main piece of the excavator, valued around $38,000, would be replaced every year for just $3,000, according to Lambert.
“You don’t have aging equipment and it is always under warranty,” he said. “It’s a wise investment.”
This new excavator is expected to arrive in two to three months.