Pinpoint buys Spiral for possible internet service in Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – Another company providing internet and other services may be coming to Plattsmouth.

According to information at Monday’s meeting of the Plattsmouth City Council, Nebraska-based Pinpoint Communications is purchasing all of the assets of Spiral Communications, including all fiber located in the city and all rights under a franchise agreement Spiral made with Plattsmouth in August of 2018.

The information added that Spiral has a limited amount of fiber in the city, has no pending fiber-related projects and is not currently providing services within the city.

There are other companies that provide internet and other services to local residents and businesses, Mayor Paul Lambert said.

The council agreed to the assignment of a franchise agreement from Spiral to Pinpoint Communications.

“It’s not an exclusive thing,” Lambert said. “It’s just another option the citizens have. It gives Pinpoint the opportunity to do business in Plattsmouth if they choose. It gives the citizens another option.”