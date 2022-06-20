Plane crashes in Cass County, Omaha man hurt

UNION – An Omaha man suffered facial and possible back injuries when the plane he was piloting crashed in southeastern Cass County on Sunday.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 3:50 p.m. the county’s 911 dispatch center received a call from the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center regarding a missing plane that may have possibly crashed.

Local authorities were told the plane had been missing since approximately 10:20 a.m. that day, the sheriff said.

The original location where the plane may have crashed was in the area of Nebraska Highway 66 and 120th Street, the sheriff said.

While deputies were responding to that area the dispatch center was given an updated location in the area of 358th Street and McKelvie Road.

Deputies checked both areas and did not locate anything, Brueggemann said.

Deputies then received another possible location near 84th Street and McKelvie.

At 5:40 p.m., the center received a 911 call from a residence on East Union Road.

The caller identified himself as the missing pilot and said his plane had crashed near the Missouri River. Deputies, county paramedics and Nehawka fire/rescue personnel responded to that residence, the sheriff said.

Upon arrival the pilot, Eric J. Stadjuhar, 50, of Omaha, was located nearby. Stadjuhar said his 1963 Smith Miniplane crashed northeast of the residence, near the Missouri River.

Stadjuhar said he had experienced engine trouble prior to crashing into the trees on a bluff. Stadjuhar suffered facial and possible back injuries and was transported by the Nehawka crew to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Brueggemann said.

Stadjuhar was alone in his plane at the time of the crash, the sheriff said.

The incident was still under investigation as of Monday and is being handled by the Federal Aviation Administration, Brueggemann said.

