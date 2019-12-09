WEEPING WATER - Preliminary plans are moving forward for the establishment of an American Legion Riders (ALR) chapter in Cass County following a meeting last week at the American Legion Post in Weeping Water, according to a spokeswoman.
Approximately 15 members and guests were in attendance as Marty Timberlake, the Nebraska State ALR liaison, as well as Michael Sheridan, the assistant liaison for southeast Nebraska, answered questions and shared insights on the traditions of the American Legion Riders, said Bonnie Brewer, American Legion Area C vice commander.
They also outlined the steps necessary to form a local chapter and membership eligibility. That includes holding membership in and being in good standing with the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary or Sons of The American Legion, and being legally registered motorcycle owners or the legally registered owner's spouse within the state of registration.
“American Legion Riders chapters are well known for their charitable work, which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for children's hospitals, schools, veterans’ homes, severely wounded service members and scholarships,” Brewer said.
Since 2006, American Legion Riders nationwide have participated in the American Legion Legacy Run to annually raise money for the Legacy Scholarship Fund for children of U.S. military personnel killed since Sept. 11, 2001, she said.
“Riders chapters also participate in deployment or homecoming ceremonies, funerals, escorts for fallen heroes, support of the families left behind, and in community parades, ceremonies and veteran funerals if requested,” Brewer said.
For information on becoming a charter member of this ALR chapter and future meetings, contact Ed James, Cass County American Legion Commander at 402-981-7405, or Brewer at 402-540-1662.