Plans moving forward for Limestone Days again

WEEPING WATER – Hopes are high that Limestone Days, an annual community-wide event canceled in 2020 by COVID-19, will return this year.

“We’re confident,” said Kathy Schreiner, president of the event committee. “We have plans in place for physical distancing.”

Limestone Days is a summer celebration of the large limestone quarries that brought people to the Weeping Water area for jobs stimulating the growth of this community.

It’s annually held in late June and features a wide variety of family-fun events. This year it’s scheduled for June 26.

The event committee’s first meeting earlier this month was canceled because of weather. The next meeting is set for March 2, Schreiner said.

Obviously, a lot of events still have to be finalized, but plans call for them to be scattered around town to avoid large gatherings in one specific area, according to Schreiner.

A craft fair, normally held indoors, is planned to be outside this year, she said.

Other planned events include a parade, face painting, a washer tournament, and fireworks in the evening.

A street dance is also being worked on, Schreiner said.