PLATTSMOUTH – Down the road, a trail for hiking and biking may link Plattsmouth to the greater Omaha area.
An important first step in that direction has begun.
It involves a trail bridge that would parallel the east side of the U.S. Highway 75 bridge over the Platte River connecting Plattsmouth to Sarpy County.
“It’s a critical link in the long term vision (trail),” said Greg Youell, director of the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency.
The design phase and preparatory work for its construction has just started, Youell said, with actual construction work possibly beginning in early 2021 with completion later that year or early 2022.
Various area agencies and communities are overseeing the project and federal funds to pay the majority of cost have been applied for, according to Youell.
At both sides of the river, the bridge would connect to public roads for hikers and bikers to continue on, he said.
On the Cass County side, the bridge would connect to Beach Road.
Youell discussed the project at Tuesday’s county Board of Commissioners meeting.
“This trail bridge is an important connection for the county and Plattsmouth,” said Mike Jensen, county zoning director.
The board did not take action on the bridge project, but did approve a facility to train dogs to hunt.
It’s to be located at 13711 250th St. near Greenwood. It’s to be called Complete Retrievers with Andy Mink the proprietor.
“It’s on a farm, on ag grounds,” Jensen said.
Plans call for a 36-foot by 72-foot kennel-type building where the dogs would stay during their training, he said. It would hold up to 25 dogs, he added. The building would be climate controlled and there’s an onsite waste disposal system that’s been approved by the state, Jensen said.
Part of the training would involve outdoor shooting to get the dogs acclimated with gunfire, he added. The guns would have blanks.
The opening date has not yet been set.