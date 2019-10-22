SOUTH BEND – Action has begun to reopen, hopefully by next year, a Platte River recreational trail bridge that has been closed since March from high flood waters.
It’s the Lied Platte River Bridge, located near South Bend, which connects to a trail into Omaha and eventually one into Lincoln.
The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) Board of Directors last week approved a plan to remove debris from the bridge and repair any damage from severe flooding last spring.
The bridge is jointly owned by the LPSNRD and the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission contracted to operate and maintain the bridge.
A former railroad bridge, it was opened for recreational use in 2000, according to Mike Mascoe, a spokesman for the LPSNRD.
“It offers a nice experience to be able to get close to the river,” he said. “It’s fun to see the river from that perspective.”
The plan calls for the removal of debris from the bridge by a contractor, utilizing federal funds that have already been approved. The commission will pay removal costs not federally funded.
Much of the debris is tree limbs and logs that have floated down the river and got collected along the sides of the bridge, causing some noticeable damage to the guardrails.
Papio is the lead agency under the plan. After the debris is removed, Papio will then contract with an engineering consultant to inspect and evaluate the bridge for any structural damage.
High flows in the river during the summer prevented any inspections for damage, according to Mascoe.
“When the river goes up there’s increased pressure against the bridge,” he said.
It is hoped debris removal can be finished by the end of November, followed then by a bridge inspection during the winter, Mascoe said.
“To have it open next year, that is the goal,” he said.