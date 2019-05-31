PLATTSMOUTH – In May of 2017, Plattsmouth resident Terry McCarl, a Vietnam War veteran, went on a trip he’ll never forget.
He was among hundreds of other Nebraska Vietnam vets who flew on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., to view the Vietnam War Memorial Wall, plus other war memorials.
“It was very good,” McCarl said during a speech on Honor Flights on Thursday evening at the Plattsmouth Public Library.
What was especially memorable was the large crowd, numbering some 7,000, who cheered the vets upon their arrival back home.
He described the scene like walking through a long tunnel of people.
“Is there an end to this tunnel?” McCarl wondered. “That was amazing. There were so many. It was very moving.”
That flight and others over the years were made possible through the efforts of many people through financial donations or to accompany these vets, many with medical needs, on the flights.
Most notably, however, has been the work of Bill and Evonne Williams of Omaha, co-founders of Patriotic Productions, which organized the many flights.
Over 11 years, they arranged 13 Honor Flights that took 3,500 Nebraska veterans to view the memorials, especially the one in the particular war they fought in.
“For some, it was a sense of closure, particularly the homecoming part with the people cheering them as they got off the plane,” Bill Williams said to an audience at the library.
That was especially true with the Vietnam vets, many of whom weren’t seen as heroes upon returning home from that war.
“That was therapeutic for them,” Williams said.
He and his wife heard about Honor Flights, taking veterans on memorial trips to Washington, D.C., being started in Ohio.
“We read about it and said let’s try it in Nebraska,” Williams said.
The first flight, after enough money was raised, lifted off in May of 2008 with World War II veterans, he said.
Over these past 11 years, Patriotic Productions sponsored flights carrying Nebraska veterans from World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars to, most recently, veterans from the first Gulf War, plus those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, Williams said.
He recalled how 2,000 people didn’t forget the arrival back home of the veterans from Korea, the so-called Forgotten War.
“That was pretty swell,” Williams said.
There was the time on a flight coming back home, according to Williams, when an aging veteran, accompanied by his daughter, turned to her and said, “This has been wonderful spending this day with you” just before he closed his eyes and died.
These trips, while memorable, also came at a huge financial cost.
Approximately $1.2 million had to be raised just to pay the seven flights with the World War II vets and $650,000 for the two Vietnam flights, he said.
Williams announced during the speech there would be no more flights through his company.
“It was an honor and a privilege, and we certainly enjoyed it, but we’re done,” Williams said.