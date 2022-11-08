Plattsmouth, Avoca receive MCF grants

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth’s Emergency Medical Services has just received funds for transporting children in need of hospital care even more safely now.

A $2,490 grant from Midlands Community Foundation will go towards the purchase of some equipment, according to Reba Graf, EMS paramedic.

“Plattsmouth EMS is committed to providing high-quality service to our patients,” Graf said. “These funds will be used to purchase three pediatric transport devices, so that we can safely transport children to definitive care.”

This equipment will allow EMS providers to safely secure children in their ambulances ranging from four pounds up to 100 pounds, Graf said.

“These are universal devices and will work with any of our ambulance cots that we have in service.”

Plattsmouth EMS provides basic life support and advanced life support services to the residents of Plattsmouth and the surrounding area. The department responds to roughly 1,100 calls per year, Graf said.

“The safety of our crew members and patients is a top priority. Having the necessary equipment is critical in achieving mission objectives – quality patient care and timely response.”

The EMS grant was among grants totaling $134,334 that the foundation awarded to 29 non-profit organizations serving Cass and Sarpy counties.

The Avoca Town Hall and Community Improvement, Inc. received a $3,500 grant.

That money will be used to repair the roof on the town hall, said spokeswoman Nadine Kreifels.

“That will start soon,” she said.

The grant is part of a successful $25,000 fundraising goal for improvements to that building, according to Kreifels. The other funds came from donations in the community, even from former residents, she said.

“We are overwhelmed by the amount of donations we received.”

Other plans for the building include making the steps to the basement safer and brick repair in the front of the building, Kreifels said.

Funds will also be set aside for general maintenance of the building, as well as having some available should improvements be needed down the road, she said.